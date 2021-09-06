Royal Bank of Canada Sells 2,948 Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,386,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 15.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 66.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 45,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,466,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 94,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,910.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 266,901 shares of company stock valued at $3,646,433 in the last 90 days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $13.69 on Monday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

