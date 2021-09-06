Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,950 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,955.64 ($25.55).

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,431.20 ($18.70) on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,417.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,385.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £111.39 billion and a PE ratio of 27.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

