Royale Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $1.27 Million (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Royale Finance has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $396,988.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00064525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00147717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.52 or 0.00204515 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.60 or 0.07485773 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52,618.64 or 1.00084275 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.67 or 0.00942802 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

