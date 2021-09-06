Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,274 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Rush Enterprises worth $8,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 24.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 19.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $43.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.52 and a twelve month high of $51.98.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 3.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

