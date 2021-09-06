Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Quaker Chemical worth $8,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. CWM LLC increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 178.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.2% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

KWR stock opened at $262.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.17. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $170.31 and a 1 year high of $301.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.35.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

