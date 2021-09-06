Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 21,793 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 134.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,793 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $8,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,947 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $241.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.74. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $245.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,731,900 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.