Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 181.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 160,070 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $9,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 65.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth about $134,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Shares of CUZ opened at $39.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.08. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $40.63.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.