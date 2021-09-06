Ryan Nicolas Schneider Purchases 6,000 Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Ryan Nicolas Schneider purchased 6,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$382,289.88.

Ryan Nicolas Schneider also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Ryan Nicolas Schneider purchased 4,450 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,800.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Ryan Nicolas Schneider bought 900 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,604.50.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Ryan Nicolas Schneider bought 700 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,730.51.

Shares of TSE:CMG opened at C$4.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$329.98 million and a P/E ratio of 15.99. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.82%.

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Computer Modelling Group to a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.63.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

