S4FE Price Hits $0.0052 (S4F)

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One S4FE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. S4FE has a market cap of $4.63 million and $8.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, S4FE has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00068161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00017259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.89 or 0.00146759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00791915 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00047638 BTC.

S4FE Coin Profile

S4F is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official message board is medium.com/@s4fe . S4FE’s official website is www.s4fe.io . S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

Buying and Selling S4FE

