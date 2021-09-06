Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBRA. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.40. 1,287,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.20 and a beta of 1.51. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.66.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

