SafeInsure (SINS) Price Hits $0.0275 on Exchanges

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 30.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. SafeInsure has a market cap of $587,751.61 and $1,643.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for about $0.0275 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,397,450 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

