Safran SA (EPA:SAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Safran SA (EPA:SAF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €127.73 ($150.27).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAF. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Safran in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of EPA:SAF traded down €2.56 ($3.01) during trading on Monday, hitting €104.44 ($122.87). 719,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($108.66). The business’s 50 day moving average is €111.78 and its 200-day moving average is €117.49.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

