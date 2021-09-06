SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $102 million-$104 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.69 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.040 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.08.

Shares of SAIL stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.01. The company had a trading volume of 17,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,591. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average of $49.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.09 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.86 and a 1-year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $56,096.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $939,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 978,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,928,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,910 shares of company stock worth $2,975,582. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

