Sakura 24-Hour Volume Hits $37.35 Million (SKU)

Sakura (CURRENCY:SKU) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Sakura coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sakura has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. Sakura has a market cap of $23.25 million and approximately $37.35 million worth of Sakura was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sakura alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00066274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.77 or 0.00154496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.75 or 0.00212562 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,881.34 or 0.07517199 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,635.21 or 1.00004746 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $498.08 or 0.00964656 BTC.

Sakura Profile

Sakura’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,000,000 coins. Sakura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sakura

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sakura should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sakura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sakura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sakura and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.