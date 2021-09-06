Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 3,738 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $62.37 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $62.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.61 and its 200-day moving average is $59.52.

