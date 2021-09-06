Sandy Spring Bank Has $946,000 Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,213 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBML. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000.

BATS:IBML opened at $26.05 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.12.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.