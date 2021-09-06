Sandy Spring Bank Sells 200 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,581 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 427.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG opened at $67.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.10.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.