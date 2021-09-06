Sandy Spring Bank Sells 635 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PWR opened at $116.00 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $116.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.46.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

