Sanford C. Bernstein Trims Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Target Price to C$99.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price decreased by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian National Railway to an outperform rating and set a C$121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James set a C$152.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$142.40.

Shares of CNR opened at C$159.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$112.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$125.00 and a 1-year high of C$160.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$135.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$137.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

In related news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at C$2,133,805,119.08.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

