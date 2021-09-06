Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SLB opened at $28.09 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.53.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.41.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

