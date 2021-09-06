Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SBGSY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of SBGSY opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $103.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.92. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $36.62.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.