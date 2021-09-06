Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.7% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $17,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,217,000 after acquiring an additional 836,782 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,352,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,260,000 after purchasing an additional 565,279 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $20,023,000. Advisory Services & Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $18,699,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $17,057,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.78. 5,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,367. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $71.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.68.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.