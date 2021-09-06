SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Barclays

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCWX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SecureWorks has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.67.

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $18.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -70.88 and a beta of 1.14. SecureWorks has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $23.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. SecureWorks’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in SecureWorks by 159.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

