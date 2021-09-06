SEEK Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.20 (ASX:SEK)

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84.

In other news, insider Andrew Bassat 67,520 shares of SEEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th.

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Asia Pacific & Americas and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in online matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and other related services; investing in early stage businesses and technologies, which are in the human capital management market; and the distribution and provision of higher education courses.

