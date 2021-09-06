Sei Investments Co. Acquires 34,359 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 83.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 34,359 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $15,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $194.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.95. 3M has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $112.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.