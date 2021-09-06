Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,981 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.14% of The Toro worth $16,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Toro by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,852,000 after buying an additional 212,353 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Toro by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,422,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,411,000 after buying an additional 1,884,325 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,538,000 after buying an additional 25,485 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,635,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,436,000 after buying an additional 19,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Toro by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,966,000 after buying an additional 354,084 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The Toro stock opened at $109.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $77.37 and a 12-month high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

