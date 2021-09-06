Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,953 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $15,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $231.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.48 and a 200-day moving average of $214.43. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $235.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $6,615,132.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $92,866,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,223 shares of company stock worth $31,053,372 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

