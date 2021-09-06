Sei Investments Co. Has $15.27 Million Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,019 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Paycom Software worth $15,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,827,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total value of $1,127,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,531 over the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.06.

Paycom Software stock opened at $496.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 171.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.87 and a 12 month high of $503.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $424.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.51.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. As a group, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

