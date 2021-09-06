Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $14,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1,520.0% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

NYSE:FLS opened at $37.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.77. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.58.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $898.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.43 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. Research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

