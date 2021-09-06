Sei Investments Co. Purchases 71,911 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,911 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Asana were worth $15,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Asana in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Botty Investors LLC increased its stake in Asana by 26.8% in the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 237.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Asana alerts:

Shares of ASAN opened at $93.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.23 and a 200 day moving average of $48.56. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $94.81.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,271,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.05 per share, for a total transaction of $10,262,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,343,367 shares in the company, valued at $55,145,215.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,690,000 shares of company stock worth $91,200,100 and sold 146,632 shares worth $9,730,818. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

ASAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.