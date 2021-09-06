Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,251 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of PagSeguro Digital worth $14,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PAGS opened at $58.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 87.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $34.92 and a one year high of $62.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.70.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

