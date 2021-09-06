Sentinel Protocol Trading Up 33.8% Over Last Week (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 33.8% higher against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $115.45 million and approximately $120.59 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00055539 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00030080 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00008935 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001180 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

