Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Mpac Group (LON:MPAC)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

MPAC stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 630 ($8.23). 55,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,095. The company has a market cap of £127.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 542.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 538.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Mpac Group has a 12 month low of GBX 265 ($3.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 648.50 ($8.47).

About Mpac Group

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sector worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions, automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, at line instrumentation and turnkey solutions, and design and integration of packaging systems.

