Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Mpac Group (LON:MPAC)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
MPAC stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 630 ($8.23). 55,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,095. The company has a market cap of £127.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 542.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 538.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Mpac Group has a 12 month low of GBX 265 ($3.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 648.50 ($8.47).
About Mpac Group
Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for Mpac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mpac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.