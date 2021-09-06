Signet Financial Management LLC Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $134.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.86 and a 200 day moving average of $124.99. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The firm has a market cap of $180.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,215,774 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.91.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.