Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Given a €57.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Signify in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Signify in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Signify in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Signify in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €49.14 ($57.82).

Signify has a 12-month low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 12-month high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

