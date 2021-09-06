Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84. Six Flags Entertainment reported earnings of ($1.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 208%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.94.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.89.

Shares of SIX opened at $40.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 2.51. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $51.75.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 75,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 287,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter worth $9,431,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter worth $859,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 9.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 24.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,150,000 after acquiring an additional 109,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

