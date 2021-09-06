Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Position Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $16,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,812,997,000 after acquiring an additional 41,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,001,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $549,344,000 after acquiring an additional 39,160 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $287,726,000 after buying an additional 221,513 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,509,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $276,877,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,843,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $183.01 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.72 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.50.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $1,702,095.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,903.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

