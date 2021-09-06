Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Given “Neutral” Rating at CIBC

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$5.75 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SOT.UN. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Slate Office REIT to C$5.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Cormark boosted their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a C$5.75 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Slate Office REIT currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.57.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Shares of SOT.UN stock opened at C$5.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$361.19 million and a PE ratio of 7.66. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$3.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.59, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.41%.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.