Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) PT Raised to $25.00

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.10.

SWBI opened at $22.45 on Thursday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 88.85%. The company had revenue of $274.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

In related news, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $46,280.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,132.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,636 shares of company stock valued at $772,731. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

