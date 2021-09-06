SnowSwap Price Tops $8.17 on Major Exchanges (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.17 or 0.00015479 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $24,165.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00065843 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.19 or 0.00150095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.39 or 0.00205442 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.16 or 0.07513360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,568.46 or 0.99634192 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $501.72 or 0.00950928 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

