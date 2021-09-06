Somerville Kurt F Grows Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises about 1.7% of Somerville Kurt F’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $11,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of BDX traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $257.83. 60,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,212. The company has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.93 and its 200-day moving average is $246.43.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $61,976.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,370 shares of company stock worth $340,405 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.