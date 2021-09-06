Somerville Kurt F Lowers Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Somerville Kurt F reduced its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,670 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Cigna were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cigna by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cigna by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,262,000 after buying an additional 87,137 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Cigna by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,355,000 after buying an additional 520,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cigna by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CI. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.74.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $216.92. 1,642,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.70. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.