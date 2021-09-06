Somerville Kurt F Trims Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Somerville Kurt F reduced its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation comprises about 2.9% of Somerville Kurt F’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $19,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Alleghany Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.6% in the first quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 299,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,606,000 after purchasing an additional 33,504 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 114.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 138,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,285,000 after purchasing an additional 83,865 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total value of $641,400.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,683 shares of company stock valued at $7,092,284 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.25.

ROK stock traded down $3.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $324.00. 19,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,836. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.57 and a 52 week high of $327.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

