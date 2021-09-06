Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SoTHERLY Hotels Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. The Company’s properties operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Starwood Hotels and Resorts brands. SoTHERLY Hotels Inc., formerly known as MHI Hospitality Corporation, is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. “

SOHO stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $4.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.25.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.85% and a negative return on equity of 71.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 17,963 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 61.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 44.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 26,332 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 21.0% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 218,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 37,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

