SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Acquired by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,360 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises about 1.4% of Spinnaker Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $19,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 560.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 28,369 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $45.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,788. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.92.

