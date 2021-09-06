Spectris (LON:SXS) Hits New 1-Year High at $4,115.00

Spectris plc (LON:SXS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,115 ($53.76) and last traded at GBX 4,039 ($52.77), with a volume of 14347 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,034 ($52.70).

SXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Spectris from GBX 3,645 ($47.62) to GBX 3,920 ($51.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Spectris from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Spectris from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,380 ($57.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of £4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,596.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,590.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Spectris’s payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

Spectris Company Profile (LON:SXS)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

