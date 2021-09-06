Spinnaker Trust Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period.

VEU stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,378. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.00 and a 200-day moving average of $62.66. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

