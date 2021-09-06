Spinnaker Trust Purchases 195 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,642 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $422.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,779. The company has a 50 day moving average of $414.74 and a 200-day moving average of $394.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $398.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.57.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

