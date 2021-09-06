Spinnaker Trust Sells 2,655 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 964.4% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 238.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,304,000 after purchasing an additional 121,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 603.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Citigroup upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $197.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,535. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.63 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

