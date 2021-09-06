Spinnaker Trust Sells 44,627 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,401 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 44,627 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $292,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in Comcast by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 24,310 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Comcast by 32,378.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.3% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,129 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.5% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.72. 8,081,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,212,954. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

